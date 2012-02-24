US Troops Have Now Been Killed Over The Koran Burning In Afghanistan

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Earlier this week Afghans working on Bagram air base discovered the U.S. was burning the Korans of prisoners who were using them to relay coded messages between cells.The backlash from the Afghanistan people was immediate and immense, with thousands of protesters forming up at Bagram and thousands more gathering at protests throughout the country.



Today, CBS News reports that an Afghan soldier turned his weapon on U.S. troops, killing two servicemembers and wounding four more.

The U.S. General in charge of NATO troops in Afghanistan issued an apology to the Afghan president and its people, but anti-U.S. protests continue with crowds chanting “death to America” and burning U.S. flags.

MSNBC reports the Taliban is taking responsibility for the attack, while President Obama himself has issued a formal apology for the burning, saying “The error was inadvertent; I assure you that we will take the appropriate steps to avoid any recurrence, to include holding accountable those responsible.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.