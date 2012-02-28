China Just Sentenced A Man To Prison For Starting The Latest SARS rumour

Photo: Getty Images

The Epoch Times reported on a possible SARS outbreak in Baoding China today, and one of its sources may have been sent to prison.Reuters reports a man has been sentenced to “labour re-education” for his part in spreading rumours of a SARS outbreak.



Chinese officials maintain the man was working for a website and cooked up the rumour to increase web traffic to his site.

China Daily has also come out with its official response, saying the infections at PLA 252 hospital are not SARS. The rumours began circulating late last week and the man was sentenced by Sunday evening.

Here is the original report in response to the Epoch Times: A pandemic nearly erupted in the months between November 2002 and July 2003, when more than 8,400 cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) killed 916 people worldwide. Nearly eleven per cent of its victims.

In a matter of weeks the coronavirus had spread from Hong Kong and infected people in 37 countries.

It was thought SARS had been fully contained, after all, the last case hadn’t been seen since June 2003, but that opinion may be about to change.

Ming Chen with The Epoch Times reports that the Hong Kong Apple Daily newspaper says several hundred PLA soldiers have been hospitalized with high fevers, and “other SARS-like symptoms.”

The soldiers are allegedly being quarantined at a military hospital in Boading City and while officials are denying a SARS outbreak, Chinese Internet users are concerned this could be an attempted cover up, like the one tried last time in 2003.

The PLA 252 Hospital in Baoding reportedly has 300 soldier patients exhibiting SARS symptoms and so far at least two have died.

The visit by the Apple Daily reporters to the hospital followed Internet leads that SARS had reappeared in Baoding and Dalian City in Liaoning Province.

A taxi driver in Baoding told The Epoch Times:

“I drive around town every day and I heard that the PLA 252 Hospital has many soldiers infected with SARS or a mutated SARS virus, and the hospital is under lockdown. Some people said that some villages are under lockdown too. Our government is always trying to cover the facts, so ordinary citizens can only rely on their own analysis and judgment.”

The Epoch Times reported on the first SARS outbreak in 2003 when the Chinese media still denied the disease existed at all.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.