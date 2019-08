BI Studios prides itself on being an industry leader and trendsetter in content creation and native advertising. As our collaborative work with advertisers continues to push the boundaries of digital media — and our team evolves at a blazing pace — let’s pause for a moment to look back at what made 2016 a defining year for us.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.