Suspected Iranian Blew Off His Own Leg In A Botched Terror Attack In Bangkok

One day after bombs targeting Israeli embassy staff went off in India and Georgia, another botched attack played out this morning in Bangkok.



Through several reports, the incident appears to have played out something like this: Saeib Morabi, a suspected Iranian, was fleeing an explosion that rocked through his rented home in central Bangkok.

While he was on the road looking for transportation, another explosion went off “on a nearby road.” When Morabi finally managed to flag down a cab, the driver refused to take him where he wanted to go.

The refusal prompted Morabi to pull out another explosive and toss it inside the cab, injuring the driver and two nearby pedestrians. Other reports have the bomb going off in front of the cab.

The police were running down Morabi following the third explosion when he turned, pulled a grenade from a satchel and threw it at police. The explosive hit a tree, bounced back, detonated, and blew off one of his legs and mangled the other.

Following this blast, authorities investigated his rental home, suspecting Morabi had more explosives hidden there. It’s not yet reported what they found, but officials did arrest a second man at Bangkok’s international airport Tuesday night.

And Police General Bansiri Prapapat has confirmed Morabi’s nationality. “We discovered the injured man’s passport. It’s an Iranian passport and he entered the country through Phuket and arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport on the 8th of this month,” he told Reuters.

This incident follows last month’s arrest of a Lebanese-Swedish man, arrested in Bangkok, who led authorities to 8,000 pounds of fertiliser and liquid ammonium nitrate. It’s unknown if those bomb materials are related to today’s incident.

The cab that Morabi bombed after the driver refused to take him where he wanted to go

Photo: AP

