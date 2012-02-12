Iran Says Be Ready For Its 'Big New' Nuclear Achievements

Photo: ap

Speaking at the Islamic Revolution’s 33rd anniversary that brought down the U.S. backed Shaw of Iran, President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Saturday his country will soon unveil “big new” nuclear achievements.Nasser Karimi at The Associated Press reports tens of thousands of Iranians were on hand, with more rallies around the country in support of the celebrations.



While Ahmadinejad failed to elaborate upon what type of achievements to expect, he did confirm that Iran would never consider giving up its uranium enrichment efforts.

Enrichment is the process that makes fuel for nuclear reactors and for weapons.

“Within the next few days the world will witness the inauguration of several big new achievements in the nuclear field,” the president said.

Regarding the talks that the West wants to have about Iran’s nuclear program, he said, Tehran “will never enter talks if its enemies behave arrogantly.”

Present at the rally was also a life-size model of the U.S. RQ-170 drone captured by Iran in December.

Parisa Hafezi and Mitra Amiri at Reuters report:

Demonstrators carrying Iranian flags and pictures of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei chanted “Death to Israel” and “Death to America”. Ismail Haniya, who heads the Islamist Hamas administration in the Gaza Strip, also attended the ceremony.

Iran has warned of a “painful” answer, saying it would hit Israel and U.S. bases in the Gulf as well as block the vital Gulf oil shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz. If attacked by the Zionist regime (Israel), we will turn it to dust,” said a Revolutionary Guards commander, Mohammad Shirdel, semi-official Fars news agency reported on Saturday.

