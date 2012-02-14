GE Announces It Will Hire 5,000 Veterans Over The Next Five Years

Photo: Mykl Roventine via flickr

General Electric Co. announced Monday that it’s investing $580 million to expand its aviation business, and to help it meet its goals, the company will be hiring 5,000 veterans over the next five years.The Associated Press reports the news was put out at the start of a four-day corporate event GE is hosting in Washington, D.C. that focuses on employment for Americans, and local manufacturing (via Stars and Stripes).



The company will sponsor 400 veterans’ job fairs this year, looking to add to the 10,000 veterans it already employs.

From Stars and Stripes:

In addition, its aviation unit will add more than 400 new manufacturing jobs and open three new plants in Ellisville, Miss., Auburn, Ala., and Dayton, Ohio, next year. GE said that the plants are part of its efforts to create or rebuild 16 facilities and more than 12,000 new jobs. The company started production on its first new appliance line in more than 50 years last week at Appliance Park in Louisville, Ky.

The company expects to double its number of engineering interns to more than 5,000 as part of the President’s Council on Jobs and Competitiveness initiative to graduate 10,000 more engineers a year in the U.S. GE says this often leads to jobs, as 80 per cent of its full-time engineers have been hired from the internship program. It has more than 19,000 engineers on staff.

The global conglomerate is also planning programs to reduce health care costs, and planning to open several manufacturing training centres.

