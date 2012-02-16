Everything You Need To Know About Being A Navy SEAL

Photo: US Navy

While making the rounds of the message boards, I found this new introduction from a long-time SEAL who’d joined one of the SEAL member groups. He shares some wisdom that gives a straight look at what it’s like becoming a SEAL, and keeping it all together after getting the Trident.I went through and added links to the details that might not be understandable to outside readers. Like me. A few of them I couldn’t find. Feel free to chime in.



I bleeped the handful of curses, and corrected some spelling. Everything else is verbatim.

SEAL from the “Right Coast”

I’ll make my introduction interesting by trying to accumulate some wisdom I have gained through my mentors and experience thus far in the teams. Please feel free to question or comment on any or all points…

– BUD/S-

Take care of your body…just as many people get rolled out for medical reasons.

It may pay to be a winner but not all the time.. this makes you the bullseye for the instructors. Being first or last all the time is not being the grey man. Pick and choose your victories.

If you passed the screening test then you are capable of physically passing BUD/S.. Barring every excuse in the book it is simple.. if you want it, you will do it. All in your heads gents..

-SQT-

Now it is time to shift from survival mode to putting out mode, I still remember every guy in my STT class and how they performed..instructors included.

This is where you are going to decide what kind of Operator you are going to be. Are you going to be the guy who does the bare minimum… i.e cleans his own gear and doesn’t take responsibility for the team gear, or are you gonna be the one who takes the initiative to do all the little bullshit that is inherent to working in a platoon environment. Your Reputation starts here!

It’s total bulls[***] that team guys throw away the manuals and fly by the seat of their pants.. the rules are there because someone most likely died or got f[*****] up doing during an evolution…Know the rules and keep your brothers safe.

Drop you f[******] attitude at the door, I know that guys get thier tridents now out of SQT. To quote a great movie “Wearing that badge don’t make you right” –Ike Clanton, You had better prove that you earned that trident every day or I will make it my personal mission to tear it from your still bleeding chest. (whoops I forgot we can’t do that anymore). Yes (army) jump school sucks.. don’t be that guy to show up to a team with no jump wings.Figure out what you are good at during this time.. then become as proficient at it as possible. It’s common now for a new guy to be the Dept head in a platoon..so your s[***] better be wired tight when you get there.

Pick the brains of your instructors, don’t be a kiss arse but work these guys and get as much sea story time out of them as possible.

-Teams-

NEVER lie to your chief!!!! He is there to look out and mentor you if you can’t be honest about little shit then you won’t be trusted with anything else. Lol.. this mainly pertains to liberty.. Seriously, s*** gets handled at the lowest level possible. If the Skipper gets a phone call from someone other than your chief and you are involved you are pretty much f*****.

1,000 “Attaboys” are cancelled by 1 “Oh Shit”

Volunteer for EVERYTHING… You have already f[**]ed yourself and got in the teams so you may as well go all the way. Your platoon mates will appreciate the help and that attitude will enhance platoon cohesiveness.

Some guys are going to be bent s[***]cans.. whether legitimately or not their attitude is poisonous, don’t get sucked in.

1st Day/Last day Rule… 99.9% of all the alcohol related incidents happen on these two days..s[***] you not, be wary of them.

Our biggest enemies are Liquor, Women, and Ego… keep all three in check.

-ADMIN-