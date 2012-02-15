Watch This 82nd Airborne Soldier Jump Out Of A C-17 Globemaster 'Hollywood Style'

Photo: DramaLLama090 via YoutTube

The Army soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division jump out of planes — it’s what they do.Based at Fort Bragg, NC, the 82nd was deployed into Afghanistan in October 2001, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.



Their mandate requires them to drop into any battle zone in the world within 18 hours notice in support of U.S. national interests.

This video was posted to YouTube on Sunday and shows a member of the 82nd in a C-17 Globemaster making his first jump since his unit got back from Iraq over eight months ago. The following slides are sliced from the video and the soldier’s words are added where appropriate.

He says this jump was done “Hollywood style,” meaning the soldiers carry no combat gear, and therefore the landing is much gentler. Normally, an infantry soldier will carry up to 120-pounds on his back.

He says this jump “was a little more nerve-wracking than normal.”

