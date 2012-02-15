Watch This 82nd Airborne Soldier Jump Out Of A C-17 Globemaster 'Hollywood Style'

Photo: DramaLLama090 via YoutTube
The Army soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division jump out of planes — it’s what they do.Based at Fort Bragg, NC, the 82nd was deployed into Afghanistan in October 2001, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Their mandate requires them to drop into any battle zone in the world within 18 hours notice in support of U.S. national interests.
This video was posted to YouTube on Sunday and shows a member of the 82nd in a C-17 Globemaster making his first jump since his unit got back from Iraq over eight months ago. The following slides are sliced from the video and the soldier’s words are added where appropriate.
He says this jump was done “Hollywood style,” meaning the soldiers carry no combat gear, and therefore the landing is much gentler. Normally, an infantry soldier will carry up to 120-pounds on his back.
He says this jump “was a little more nerve-wracking than normal.”
The 82nd soldiers start their flight seated in two rows facing each other, but once over the drop zone, they line up
One end of this yellow static line is attached to the plane and the other to the soldier's parachute. When the cord spirals out it pulls the 'chute out automatically.
The field is saturated with the roaring whine of the four Pratt & Whitney F117-PW-100 turbofan engines pushing out more than 40,000 pounds of thrust apiece
As the planes slip into the distance, it gets eerily quiet, and you can hear the guys talking to each other as they come down
