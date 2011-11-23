BI Research Express

Zynga Looks For The Growth It Needs

Zynga has built a very impressive business in a very short span of time, but with one big problem: it’s not growing. For a company trying to sell itself to investors as a growth story, that’s a big problem.



We spoke with the CEO of IsCool Entertainment, the Zynga of Europe, who thinks the US market for social games is tapped out, and spoke about the broader market. Read the full interview here →

The good news? Zynga’s latest game, Castleville, is its fastest growing ever. Zynga’s business is hits-based: one of the reasons why it hasn’t been growing is because it hasn’t had a major game release in a while. Castleville might be it.

Netflix, Hat In Hand

Netflix is announcing that it’s raising money from shareholders at the worst possible time: when its stock is in the toilet. Why is that? Because it expects to be unprofitable next year. Read our note on Netflix →

