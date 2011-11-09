BI Research Express 11/9/2011

A round-up of today’s tech company headlines:



Apple is said to have cut orders to its Asian suppliers for the iPhone 4S.

Alibaba and Softbank are reportedly in talks about a hostile Yahoo takeover bid. It’s likely the two companies are becoming impatient with the pace of talks with Yahoo and Jack Ma, head of Alibaba, looks eager to acquire it the internet giant.

Adobe is stopping development of its mobile Flash browser. This is big news: the company will instead focus on HTML5 and alternate mobile applications.

HP held a meeting to announce… it still doesn’t know what it’s doing with WebOS. CEO Meg Whitman now says it will decide what to do with the mobile browser in the next few weeks.

Yelp has chosen Goldman and Citigroup as bankers for a potential upcoming IPO.The IPO might value the company at as much as $2 billion.

Spotify has added 4 million new users in the last six weeks alone, after announcing an integration with Facebook. That’s a staggering number, and would mean the company could add as many as 35 million new users just this year.

Barnes & Noble is firing back at Microsoft’s lawsuit against the company. The main crux of its argument seems to be that Microsoft is engaging in bullying and anti-competitive behaviour.

Walmart has launched a new app for iPad and an updated iPhone app as part of its new WalmartLabs group. WalmartLabs was created after the company acquired Kosmix, a social media company, and marks a new direction for the giant company, which is aiming for more social integration and interactivity for its store shoppers.

Blue Nile says its CEO Diane Irvine will resign this Friday. In its Q3 report, the company posted higher than expected revenue but lower EPS and gross revenue margin.

Is SINA too good to be true? While revenues are up and advertising is strong, some observers think the company is straining to leverage Weibo effectively, is investing poorly and will have to deal with censorship costs sooner or later.

E-books made up 21% of publisher Hachette’s revenue so far this year, according to new figures– up from 9% last year. Other major publishers continue to report huge growth in ebook sales and revenue, too: the future of publishing is here.

