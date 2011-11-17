BI Research Express

Twitter Is Quietly Building A Huge Business

We’re seeing more and more anecdotal evidence that Twitter’s advertising products are generating excellent results and are in strong demand with advertisers and marketers.



We believe Twitter is quietly building a very strong online advertising business which might surprise people. Our full analysis →

In other news…

Nine companies including Google, Yahoo and Twitter have sent a letter to the House opposing a proposed bill that could potentially require them to block access to sites that may have pirated content. Hollywood studios are worried about the amount of money they lose to piracy, but internet companies say the legislation would “expose law-abiding U.S. Internet and technology companies to new uncertain liabilities,” the WSJ reported.

Nokia’s new Windows Phone is breaking pre-order records in the UK. This is just one data point, but it’s not surprising: the phone is good. More broadly, there is still a “blue ocean” opportunity in smartphones to get non-smartphone users to switch to smartphones. It’s too early to write off Microsoft-Nokia. More on mobile trends →

Lovefilm, a European, Amazon-owned Netflix-like service, strikes a big streaming deal with Warner Bros UK. WhileAmazon is still clearly still experimenting with media streaming, we believe it will grow into a significant part of its strategy to create a Kindle digital media ecosystem →

One of AOL’s top product leaders, Brad Garlinghouse, quit the company. More trouble for the company which can’t seem to find traction with its plan to become an online media powerhouse and has seen a lot of turnover at the top.

The Mac surges past 5% global marketshare, according to Needham & Co. The Mac business gets less excitement than iPhones and iPads, but it’s still been growing faster than the industry for 22 consecutive quarters.

Kayak, a search engine for travel bookings, is still waiting to move on its IPO, despite filing the paperwork a year ago, points out the WSJ. One looming risk for Kayak: the main software company it uses to power its searches was bought by Google earlier this year– and the internet giant is already encroaching on its turf by starting to offer its own travel tools.

The new Google Music service, which will allow purchases and free (to a point) storage of music files, has officially launched.At its unveiling event, Google emphasised the social aspects to the music service, which is currently only available to U.S. users. The Verge also reported that Google has now activated 200 million Android devices, double the number as of May.

Cord-cutting isn’t happening today, or tomorrow, or the day after that. Yes, the internet poses a long-term threat to the traditional cable TV model. But right now the vast majority of people are happy to get their TV from cable and not Google or Apple or startups like Boxee.

