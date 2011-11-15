BI Research Express: Apple Trouble, LinkedIn Dump, Yahoo Diss, and More...

TROUBLE AT APPLE? Assessing The Key Concerns

There are reports of iPhone order cuts in the Asian supply chain, and other reports that iPad orders have been cut. Is Apple stumbling? Read more >>>



LinkedIn shareholders will dump more stock than previously planned, increasing the size of the company’s secondary offering to $700 million. Of the 8 million shares being sold, insiders will sell 6.7 million. The offering will increase LinkedIn’s float by 2X-5X, says Evercore’s Ken Sena.

The LinkedIn shareholders who sell on the deal will be locked-up for an additional 90 days after the offering. LinkedIn’s other shareholders, however, will be free to sell their stock on November 20th.

Evercore’s Ken Sena estimates that the release of the lock-up will increase the number of freely tradeable shares (float) to ~23 million from ~9 million.

iPhone 4 and 3GS were best-selling U.S. phones in Q3, despite age and slowdown. On the one hand, this shows how strong the Apple brand and products are. On the other hand, it’s possible to overstate the importance of facts like these, because rivals like Samsung and HTC make many phones per year instead of one, so the fact that a single Apple phone outperforms the industry doesn’t mean that Apple’s phone lineup outperforms the industry.

Demand for Apple’s iPad is down, says Goldman analyst Bill Shope. The main reason is the iPad is too expensive and overdue for a price cut, he says. Apple just may be feeling the heat from theKindle Fire. Either way, if Shope is right, this is bad news for Apple.

Most private equity buyers are more interested in Yahoo’s Asian assets than its core business. As the company wastes time obsessing over “strategic alternatives” it should focus on what actually matters: finding a great, product-driven CEO to focus on the core business, which is still very strong.

43% of Android developers say they’re interested in building apps for the Kindle Fire. Developer interest is a good thing forAmazon to have, since it runs its own app store and needs apps to make the Kindle Fire a worthwhile purchase.

Payments processing company Verifone buys European point-of-sale payments company Point for $1 billion (including outstanding debt). Verifone has been on an acquisition tear lately. The reason is simple: the mobile payments gold rush with many huge companies and startups jockeying for position in the space.

Spotify launches in Austria, with additional European countries coming soon. Spotify needs scale to make its business model work, so each new country is a boon. Don’t miss our analysis of Spotify’s business →

