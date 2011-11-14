BI Research Express 11/14/2011

Warren Buffett reveals he owns 5.5% of IBM. Obviously, this should be good for the stock.



Google is still by far the most popular search engine in the U.S., according to comScore’s latest report. Google ranked far ahead of its competitors and even gained in search share and number of queries from September to October. Its closest competition was Yahoo, followed byMicrosoft, Ask, and AOL.

Mobile payments startup Square can’t stop growing: it’s now processing $11 million in payments per day, up from $10 million.

Here’s an explanation of the “cash-rich split” that would allow Yahoo to unload its Asian assets tax-free.

Chinese daily deals site Lashou puts off its IPO because of concerns over accounting.

Flash is coming to an end, but it doesn’t mean the end of Adobe, SplatF’s Dan Frommer writes.

SEE ALSO:

A Look At The Biggest Trends In Mobile In One Chart →

Our Explainer Of Rackspace’s Business →

DON’T MISS OUR REPORT: The Way Companies Are Getting Financed Is Completely Changing →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.