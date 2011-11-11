BI Research Express 11/11/2011

“People are shorting Groupon like crazy,” says SAI’s Jay Yarow. Most investors seem to think the stock is way overvalued, and are taking advantage of it.



Groupon is also the most difficult and most expensive stock to for short sellers, reports Bloomberg. Because so many people want to short it, and relatively so few shares are available, the cost to bet against the company is high.

There are 750,000 developers on Twitter, 1.1 million apps and 15 billion API requests a day, according to Ryan Sarver of Twitter. Also check out our report on how Twitter makes money >>>

Apple’s share of the Chinese PC market could be as much as 21% very soon, says Morgan Stanley. China is the world’s biggest PC market, and has a large (and growing) middle class. The survey reported that half of respondents plan to buy a new computer in the next two years and that Apple was the “most desirable” brand. For context, Apple’s share of the global PC market is only about 10%.

Siri really isn’t a major threat to Google, since Android is already bigger than iOS, and iOS searches are a very small portion of Google queries, argues Dan Frommer.

Amazon will sell 4.5 million Kindle Fires in Q4 and 15 million tablets next year (of which 14 million will be Kindle Fires), predicts Barclays. The note comes on the heels of reports that Amazon has increased orders to suppliers for the Fire to 5 million this year. For comparison, Apple sold 11 million iPads in CQ3.

More and more small start-ups are applying for patent protection for their ideas. It’s possible some companies are fearful after watching the Apple-Samsung patent war. More lawsuits are also being filed against smaller companies, including Zynga and Spotify recently.

Renren missed revenue targets in its latest earnings report. The “Facebook of China” also says it will likely miss revenue targets next quarter, too.

Sony’s electronics business gives the company a big chunk of its sales, but most of its profits are actually coming from its financial services business, says Dan Frommer. That includes life insurance and banking– not exactly what you think of when you think about Sony.

We’re attending the Monaco Media Forum this week, and are posting updates on the most interesting things we hear:



“No interest” in developing for Windows Phone, a (very) big mobile application developer tells us at Monaco Media Forum. “I think it’s going to be an iOS and Android world.”

“We’ve done campaigns and it’s horrible. People don’t use it.”—Top ad exec on QR codes at Monaco Media Forum. Also see our earlier post on QR codes and why they’re useless >>>

“[The Netflix deal] became an albatross for Starz. … A lot of Netflix’s success was built on top of Starz.” — Starz CEO Chris Albrecht at Monaco Media Forum.

Starz wanted Netflix to create a premium tier and be part of that, and Netflix wouldn’t, which is a reason why they wouldn’t renew the deal, Starz CEO Chris Albrecht explains at Monaco Media Forum.

“In less than 2 years, Vevo has paid out over $200 million to content partners.” –overheard at the Monaco Media Forum. Vevo is a music video website that syndicates content to multiple other sites.

“What we’ve seen time and again is that when you take money out of TV, sales decline.”—Top ad agency exec at Monaco Media Forum. So the shift of ad money from TV to internet that internet boosters keep clamoring for and expecting to happen yesterday isn’t going to happen soon.

We also caught up with Alexandre Mars, the CEO of Phonevalley and head of mobile for Publicis Groupe. Check out our interview >>>

SEE ALSO:



A Look At The Biggest Trends In Mobile In One Chart →

The Concern That Facebook Could Destroy Zynga Overnight Is Overblown →

DON’T MISS OUR REPORT: The Way Companies Are Getting Financed Is Completely Changing →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.