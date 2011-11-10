BI Research Express 11/10/2011

Electronic Arts says its Twitter ads exceeded its expectations. This could be a good piece of news for Twitter, which is still trying to solidify revenue streams.



RIM faced another headache yesterday as some users of its Blackberry services experienced more network outages, just weeks after widespread outages. Service was reported to be back online now, but it’s yet one more embarrassment for the struggling company.

Amazon apparently quietly (stealthily?) bought a startup called Yap recently. Yap was a small company working on voice recognition technologies. Could this be part of Amazon’s answer to Siri?

Amazon has once again increased its orders for the Kindle Fire to 5 million. That’s not a lot compared to the more-popular iPad but it’s still a huge success and shows the company is definitely in the game.

Amazon’s $79 Kindle reportedly costs the company $84 to make. But clearly making inroads in the tablet market is extremely important to the company, no matter the cost.

Gary Morgenthaler, the first investor in Siri when it was being developed, says “Siri’s usage has been 10x more than what Apple anticipated.”

Walmart has opened two pop-up stores for the holidays in California where customers can shop walmart.com on laptops. It’s another step in its strategy for online shopping dominance as it tries to compete against Amazon.

The WSJ reports that Zynga may have asked some of its employees to give back shares they had been given or risk losing their jobs. That may be illegal, and also shows Zynga may have thought those shares could dramatically increase in value later on.

A new report says mobile will make up as much as 22% of paid search advertising by the end of next year. That’s good news for Google, which dominates the mobile search market.

Cisco reported that its quarterly profit fell 7.9% to $1.78 billion, the fourth consecutive quarter that the company has reported a decline.

TechTarget reported quarterly earnings today that were slightly below Street expectations. TechTarget, which matches corporate buyers and sellers of IT products, reported revenue was up 18% for the quarter, while net income was $1 million for the quarter compared to a loss of $0.6 million in the same period last year.

We’re attending the Monaco Media Forum this week, and are posting updates on the most interesting things we hear:

“I believe Twitter has the potential to redefine advertising.” — Twitter CEO Dick Costolo at Monaco Media Forum

“Our engagement rates [on ads] are orders of magnitude higher” than the rest of the web. — Twitter CEO Dick Costolo at Monaco Media Forum. Check out our special report on Twitter’s business >>>

Video analytics startup Visible Measures, presenting at Monaco Media Forum, says it has found algorithms that can reliably make videos go viral. We’re sceptical, but if it works it would be extremely valuable.

A mobile advertising entrepreneur on Foursquare: they’re great, they’ll one day build a big business, but: 1) they’re too small, they need a bigger customer base before they make sense as a marketing channel; 2) their “dirty little secret” is they don’t charge for most of what they do. –Monaco Media Forum

“It’s doing really well.” — Ad exec on Twitter’s advertising business at Monaco Media Forum.

