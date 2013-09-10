JOB OPENING: Junior Maths-Obsessed Reporter Who Wants To Tell Great Stories With Data

Business Insider is looking for a junior maths and data junkie who wants to tell great stories using numbers and visualizations.

Business Insider is launching a new endeavour called BI: Quant to do more maths and data-based storytelling. Examples of what we’ve done include breaking down IMDB scores of television shows over time, to help demonstrate when shows peaked, running polls about the American experience and teaching our readers how to use maths concepts to dominate at the board game Monopoly.

The ideal candidate for this position is relentlessly curious, knows how to take find interesting data sets, manipulate them using maths, and then create clear and digestible presentations that anyone can understand.

Someone successful in this position will want to combine their love of maths and data with our big areas of news coverage, including politics, the law, sports, the economy, and entertainment.

Excel literacy is a must, as well as some experience creating graphics and charts. STATA and R familiarity is cool too, but not necessarily required. GIS and map making experience is also nice. Experience in media is not a necessity.

The position will work alongside our reporter Walter Hickey as well as our Executive Editor Joe Weisenthal.

Please email a letter and resumé to our managing editor Jessica Liebman ([email protected]). Feel free to include recent work in your response. As part of your application, please describe the “Birthday Paradox” as you would to a normal person with no advanced knowledge of statistics.

