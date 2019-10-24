Meet 2019's Rising Stars of Wall Street from firms like Goldman Sachs, Blackstone, and Apollo shaking up investing, trading, and dealmaking

NYSE; Edison Partners; Tradeweb; Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Meet the 2019 class of Wall Street’s rising stars.

From starting a hedge fund before age 30 to running their own alternative-data shops and helping lead $US27 billion investments, this group of young finance leaders is in a league of its own.

It was harder than ever this year to select just 25 people. Our selection criteria: We asked that nominees be 35 or under, based in the US, and stand out from their peers. Editors made the final decisions.

Here’s our list of the next crop of Wall Street leaders.

Additional reporting by Alex Morell, Bradley Saacks, and Dakin Campbell.

Adam Parker, 34, Centre Lake Capital

Centre Lake Capital Adam Parker’s Centre Lake Capital focuses on tech companies.

Adam Parker has been focused on running his own hedge fund as long as he can remember – and he’s already running $US350 million before the age of 35 with his fund, Centre Lake Capital.

Parker started investing in college after he sold a GrubHub-like company he and a couple friends started. From there, he interned at the Lehman Brothers real-estate group in summer 2007 and was choosing between returning for a full-time position or joining the now shuttered Force Capital. He chose Force.

After working as an analyst, he eventually interviewed with billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller, and worked for Duquesne Capital until Druckenmiller closed the fund. He then went to PointState Capital, which was started by Duquesne veterans, and became a portfolio manager after just a year, running $US150 million to start out.

Centre Lake launched in 2014 with multiyear commitments from a few critical investors, Parker said. Now he believes the firm has differentiated itself because of the concentrated investments and specific focus within the tech world.

Evan Feinberg, 32, Tiger Global

Tiger Global Evan Feinberg has helped Tiger Global become a well-known name in the private markets.

Feinberg started at the University of Pennsylvania with plans to be a lawyer and had no idea what investment banking even was. It took only a year for him to transfer into the Wharton business program, and the rest is history.

Feinberg worked at Morgan Stanley during the summer of the financial crisis and joined Silver Lake Capital, a private-equity firm in New York, after he graduated. He joined Tiger Global six years ago as the hedge fund run by the billionaire Chase Coleman decided to expand more into the private markets.

In that time, Feinberg estimates he has been a part of 40 to 50 different investments Tiger Global’s private-investing team has made, including co-leading the firm’s investments in the Brazilian financial-technology unicorn Nubank and the buzzy workout company Peloton. Both the investments were made earlier on in the companies’ histories – series B for Nubank and series A for Peloton – a fact Feinberg is proud of.

Feinberg is looking for founders that are inspirational but also grounded, so they don’t let their vision get the best of them, while also being able to get employees and investors to buy into the potential of the company.

