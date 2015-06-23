Help Business Insider spruce up its office with our first photo contest!

Here at Business Insider, we’re growing rapidly. In the last year, we’ve moved into a new office and have since expanded to two floors. We just keep getting bigger and bigger!
One thing we also have a lot of is wall space. We thought the lack of art in our office was starting to look sad, so we called on our team to submit their best photos for our first ever Business Insider photo contest. They gave us some amazing shots taken all over the world, including great snaps from our offices in San Francisco and London.
When it came time to pick the winners, we thought who better to decide the best pictures than our loyal readers. So, check out the pictures and at the end, be sure to pick your favourites. We’ll post pics of the framed art hanging on our walls.
Don't get us wrong, other cities are beautiful, too. Take London for example, where our office is growing by the day!
Or in San Francisco, where our BI bureau knows where to look for the right story, or the right view.
