More Proof Those Online Dating Sites Are Full Of Fakes

Photo: Unsung Hero Fund

Two dating websites, PlentyofFish.com and True.com, are being sued for running ads featuring photos of a deceased soldier, reported The Associated Press.



The ads feature Army Lieutenant Peter Burks, killed in Iraq in 2007, with tag lines “Military Man Searching for Love” and “Soldiers Want You!“

The photo used in the ads was of Burks just days before his death, when he was engaged to Missy Haddad (shown on the right with Burks).

The implications of the ad “couldn’t be more wrong,” Burks’ father Alan told AP. “I felt horrified, disgusted. It upset me.” For him, the lawsuit is about protecting Peter’s honour and legacy as well as preventing this from happening to others.

After Peter’s death, his family launched The Unsung Hero Fund, which sent supplies to soldier in Iraq and Afghanistan. If the lawsuit results in any monetary compensation, Burks’ family will donate it to support other soldiers, reported Fox Dallas-Fort Worth.

Photo: Screen shot of myfoxdfw.com

As far as PlentyofFish Media is concerned, “this case should not have been filled” since the company blocked the ad from its website a month ago, wrote Paul Bloudoff, their media spokesman, in an email to AP.

While PlentyofFish has thousands of third parties advertising on their site making it to control content of the ads, True.com buys ads that run on other dating websites. According to Ruben Buell, president of True.com, he does not know what happened with this ad but “will fully investigate this matter.“

Click here to find out about other military related internet dating scams >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.