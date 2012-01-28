These New Helicopters Will Change 68 Years Of Vertical Flight

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

U.S. military helicopters have changed little since they were introduced in 1942, but the Army is hoping to change that with these next-generation designs.



The Pentagon relies heavily on helicopters, but they’re burdened with limitations.

They’re slow. The large rotor can exceed the speed of sound and bring immense drag. While it’s possible to have rotors that won’t do this, there is no known material from which to make them.

Advancing rotor blades have greater speeds than retreating blades. To avoid an imbalance that would cause major problems, rotors must be able to move. This required “flap” becomes uncontrollable at high speeds and will cause the chopper to stall.

Vibration from the rotors is a huge problem and an awkward monitoring system is often all that keeps a helicopter from shaking itself apart.

Because the rotors require so much power to lift, fuel is burned quickly, while adding more increases the problem. Range is extremely limited.

The military wants its next-generation helicopters to cruise at 195 mph, have a range of 500 miles, and hover at high altitudes in hot weather. Higher, warmer air, is thinner and provides less lift. The Abbottabad heat is what brought down the stealth SEAL chopper during the bin Laden raid.

On top of this, the next-gen choppers will also be expected to fly without pilots, able to integrate various weapons systems, and have open source networking to add “plug-and-play” avionics from a variety of manufacturers.

The Army-led initiative to achieve these goals is called the Joint Multi-Role (JMR) and it expects to have demonstrators flying the skies by 2017. The goal is to have an entirely new fleet of next-generation helicopters by 2030.

