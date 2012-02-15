The Military Is Going All In On The New Movie 'Act Of Valor'

A Navy serviceman parachutes onto Sunset Boulevard

Photo: AP

It’s unusual for an active-duty military member to be allowed a second job while serving, and it’s rarer still if they’re special forces troops, and their names and rank are made public.But that is what’s been allowed for the long-awaited movie “Act of Valor” to be released in American theatres February 24.



The cast consists of actual SEAL team members playing themselves, and is perhaps the military’s biggest Hollywood recruiting tool since 1986 when Tom Cruise took to the skies in Top Gun.

With its coordinated move to a more special forces driven military, the Pentagon has been working with Hollywood for four-years to get “Act of Valor,” and both made sure last night’s premiere left quite an impression.

Jeanette Steele at The San Diego Tribune reports that even members of the jaded Hollywood press corps were impressed when a group of Navy skydivers landed on Hollywood Boulevard.

The trailer for the movie is below. Come back after the film’s release for comments from former SEALs who will tell us what was right, and what was wrong with their portrayal.

