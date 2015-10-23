Here they are: the most important charts in the world.
As many of the charts in our latest collection from some of Wall Street’s top strategists show, questions right now center around what the future holds for the US economy, for emerging markets, and the Federal Reserve.
The last time we ran this feature back in February, the world looked different. The S&P 500 was about 4% higher and hadn’t yet seen a 10% correction, which eventually came in a few frantic days in late August.
The Federal Reserve, of course, still hasn’t raised rates.
Another Greek crisis came and went.
So as we head towards the final few months of 2015, oil prices remain about 60% below where they were a year ago, the dollar has continued to power higher, while the Dow and S&P 500 are still in the red for the year.
Here’s what folks are thinking about.
