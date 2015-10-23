Here they are: the most important charts in the world.

As many of the charts in our latest collection from some of Wall Street’s top strategists show, questions right now center around what the future holds for the US economy, for emerging markets, and the Federal Reserve.

The last time we ran this feature back in February, the world looked different. The S&P 500 was about 4% higher and hadn’t yet seen a 10% correction, which eventually came in a few frantic days in late August.

The Federal Reserve, of course, still hasn’t raised rates.

Another Greek crisis came and went.

So as we head towards the final few months of 2015, oil prices remain about 60% below where they were a year ago, the dollar has continued to power higher, while the Dow and S&P 500 are still in the red for the year.

Here’s what folks are thinking about.

Jeffrey Gundlach, DoubleLine Capital Rich Bernstein, Richard Bernstein Advisors Guillermo Roditi Dominguez, New River Investments Business Insider Torsten Sløk, Deutsche Bank George Goncalves, Nomura Josh Brown and Michael Batnick, Ritholtz Wealth Management Bespoke Investment Group Michelle Meyer, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Michael Feroli, JPMorgan Ian Shepherdson, Pantheon Macroeconomics Rick Bensignor, R.F. Lafferty & Co. Scott Buchta, Brean Capital James von Simson, Ingenious Asset Management Joe LaVorgna, Deutsche Bank Sam Bullard, Wells Fargo Matthew Klein, FT Alphaville Nick, Floating Path Neil Dutta, Renaissance Macro George Magnus, economist Tadas Viskanta, Abnormal Returns Nicholas Sprio, Spiro Sovereign Strategy Oleg Melentyev, Deutsche Bank Sean Darby, Jefferies Jeff Kleintop, Charles Schwab Martin Enlund, Nordea Markets Russ Koesterich, BlackRock Frederik Ducrozet, Pictet Claus Vistesen, Pantheon Macroeconomics Saeed Amen, The Thalesians David Bianco, Deutsche Bank Steve Feiss, Government Perspectives Walter Zimmerman, United-ICAP Business Insider Kit Juckes, Societe Generale David Cui, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Samuel Tombs, Pantheon Macroeconomics Matt Busigin, New River Investments Cullen Roche, Orcam Financial Group Ben Carlson, Ritholtz Wealth Management Lori Calvasina, Credit Suisse Tom Lee, Fundstrat Global Advisors Business Insider Marty Fridson, Lehmann Livian Fridson David Schawel, fixed income portfolio manager Andrew Wilkinson, Interactive Brokers Scott Buchta, Brean Capital David Rosenberg, Gluskin Sheff John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Chris Rupkey, MUFG Union Bank Joachim Fels, PIMCO John Kiff, International Monetary Fund Gennadiy Goldberg, TD Securities USA Business Insider Jonathan Krinsky, MKM Partners Radoslaw Bodys, PKO BP Jeff Kleintop, Charles Schwab Tobias Levkovich, Citi Sam Stovall, S&P David Bianco, Deutsche Bank Claus Vistesen, Pantheon Macroeconomics Lakshman Achuthan, Economic Cycle Research Institute Jonathan Golub, RBC Capital Markets Gary Shilling, economist Dave Lutz, JonesTrading Neville Hill, Credit Suisse Invictus, The Big Picture Rick Rieder, BlackRock Liz Ann Sonders, Charles Schwab Byron Wien, Blackstone Brian Smedley, Guggenheim Partners Millan Mulraine, TD Securities USA David Bloom, HSBC Alexander Ineichen, Ineichen Research & Management

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.