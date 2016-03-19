PRESENTING: Wall Street's brightest minds reveal the most important charts in the world

Akin Oyedele
Presenting: the most important charts in the world.

We last brought you this feature in October, before the Federal Reserve raised rates and while stocks were rebounding from their longest correction in four years.

Obviously, a lot has chanced since then.

Stocks have stormed all the way back from the worst ever start to a year.

Meanwhile, some are still debating whether the US economy is on the brink of recession, and the Fed is no longer as hawkish about its rate-hike plans.

Once again, we asked some of the sharpest strategists and reporters on Wall Street for one chart that’s top of their mind right now.

Here they are:

Jack Bogle, Vanguard Group

Gary Shilling, A. Gary Shilling & Co.

Dave Rosenberg, Gluskin Sheff

David Bianco and team, Deutsche Bank

Josh Brown and Michael Batnick, Ritholtz Wealth Management

Scott Minerd, Guggenheim

Jeff Kleintop, Charles Schwab

Marc Chandler, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Tom Keene, Bloomberg

Ian Shepherdson, Pantheon Macroeconomics

Joseph LaVorgna, Deutsche Bank

Liz Ann Sonders, Charles Schwab

Dave Lutz, JonesTrading

Bespoke Investment Group

Torsten Sløk, Deutsche Bank

Tobias Levkovich, Citi

Neil Dutta, Renaissance Macro

John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer

Bob Doll, Nuveen

Ben Carlson, Ritholtz Wealth Management

Michael McDonough, Bloomberg

Michelle Meyer, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Carl Quintanilla, CNBC

Jeff Gundlach, DoubleLine Funds

Scott Buchta, Brean Capital

Alex Kazan, Eurasia Group

Jonathan Golub, RBC

Julian Emanuel, UBS

John Butters, FactSet

Tom Porcelli, RBC

Kit Juckes, Societe Generale

Matt Boesler, Bloomberg News

Jesse Livermore, Philosophical Economics

Sam Bullard, Wells Fargo

Ralph McLaughlin, Trulia

Henry Blodget, Business Insider

Alan Ruskin, Deutsche Bank

Tom Lee, Fundstrat

Erica Downs, Eurasia Group

Sam Ro, Yahoo Finance

