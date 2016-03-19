PRESENTING: Wall Street's brightest minds reveal the most important charts in the world

Presenting: the most important charts in the world.

We last brought you this feature in October, before the Federal Reserve raised rates and while stocks were rebounding from their longest correction in four years.

Obviously, a lot has chanced since then.

Stocks have stormed all the way back from the worst ever start to a year.

Meanwhile, some are still debating whether the US economy is on the brink of recession, and the Fed is no longer as hawkish about its rate-hike plans.

Once again, we asked some of the sharpest strategists and reporters on Wall Street for one chart that’s top of their mind right now.

Here they are:

