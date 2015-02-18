Wall Street's brightest minds reveal the MOST IMPORTANT CHARTS IN THE WORLD

Here they are: the most important charts in the world.

The last time we ran this feature, the investing world was a different place.

The US dollar has continued its rally.

The ECB announced QE.

And now Greece is back at the center of the conversation in global financial markets.

In the early part of the year, Wall Street also has an eye towards Europe, towards Asia, and the US consumer, who has shown increasing confidence as payroll gains have remained solid and the price of gas has tumbled.

Other strategists have looked at the catalyst for gas price declines — the drop in oil prices — and asked where we go from here, and if OPEC is still really in control.

But we’ll let the charts do the talking.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.