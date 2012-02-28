Military Experts Chime In With An Unbiased View Of What Programs They Would Cut

As the discussion about reducing the U.S. defence budget continues, Foreign Policy surveyed 76 of the world’s top military experts and national security professionals about their take on the threats facing the United States.



Photo: Foreign Policy

Pakistan and Iran tied for the country that concerned experts the most as a national security threat. They were followed by China and United States, which according to 11 per cent of these experts is a national security threat to itself.

As for the budget, more than half believe that more than $500 billion can be cut from the U.S. defence budget over the next decade, with a third of respondents claiming the cuts should amount to somewhere between $100 billion to $500 billion.

The programs that these experts recommended eliminating were F-25/Joint Strike Fighter, Navy’s littoral combat ship, ballistic missile defence, V-22 Osprey, new aircraft carriers, and reducing ground troops and closing oversea bases.

“We have had only one fighter shot down by an enemy fighter in the last 40 years. We simply don’t need to spend over a trillion on a new fighter at this point,” said one of the respondents justifying suggested cuts to the F-35/Joint Strike Fighter. 20 five other respondents agreed.

More than half of them also said that the U.S. should have fewer nuclear weapons than it currently has, 5,113.

Continue reading the results of the Foreign Policy survey here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.