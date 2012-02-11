The Military Is Hoping To Save A Bunch Of Money And Lives With This New Hardware

Photo: Pratt & Whitney

It’s estimated that one U.S. Marine is killed for every 50 convoys of gasoline the U.S. brings into a war zone.Getting fuel to the front lines in Afghanistan has become a huge problem after last year’s attacks on a Pakistani outpost left the border with that country closed.



Convoys have since been travelling far greater distances exposing themselves to far greater risk.

One solution is to use less fuel, and to that end the Pentagon is introducing these new technologies to cut down fatalities, and boost fuel efficiency in its very thirsty machines.

