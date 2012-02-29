China's J-15 Has Been Spotted On The Deck Of The Varyag

This photograph of China’s J-15 Flying Shark jet sitting on the flight deck of the former Varyag aircraft carrier has surfaced on China’s Internet.



Alert 5 points out that the jet looks more like a full size replica than the real thing and that a Z-8 helicopter was also aboard.

There are two ways to launch an aircraft from the deck of a carrier: by catapult and through using a “ski jump” or lift at the end of the flight deck to push the plane into the air.

China bought this former Soviet carrier and modelled its new J-15 on the Soviet Su-33 planning to use the Varyag’s jump deck to launch its new jets.

The following pictures of the J-15 are also from Alert 5 and show the plane taxiing, while in the background a ski jump is visible on an adjoining runway.

The J-15 is thought to have successfully completed jump takeoffs in 2010 and these new photos arrived last month after a series of low altitude test flights over the Varyag.

Despite its rapid development, the J-15 is not slated for deployment until 2016

