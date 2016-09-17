We're hiring a director of media planning and yield management

Business Insider Join Business Insider’s crackerjack sales ops team

Business Insider, the largest digital business news site and publisher of INSIDER, now reaches an audience of more than 100 million readers each month. To help manage the ad inventory generated by this fast-growing audience, we are hiring a Director of Media Planning and Yield Management, based in our New York City headquarters.

Our ideal candidate is an experienced, enthusiastic yield management expert who loves creating media strategies and who can manage a team of media planners. An insatiable curiosity combined with the ability to translate details into targeted media solutions is essential.

This is a new role and we’re looking for a self-starter who can help us create operational excellence and drive revenue.

Candidates must be skilled at managing people and projects in a fast-paced environment. The role’s key responsibilities are:

Manage a team of media planners creating media plans to support our cutting-edge sales proposals, guiding them on placement recommendations that accurately match proposals

Lead yield management efforts to optimise revenue across channels, including factoring in the impact of programmatic revenue

Use quantitative analysis to determine value-maximizing inventory approaches; collaborate across groups to identify pricing and revenue opportunities; make recommendations to the CRO on rates

Meet deadlines and deliverables for all proposals

Ensure media plans maximise sell-through

Serve as the expert for all BI ad inventory

Innovate, keeping on top of industry trends and incorporate those into BI

Lead and mentor the media planning team to facilitate career development

Qualifications:

5+ years of experience in media planning/yield management, preferably on the publisher side

3+ years of direct management experience, specifically in digital media

Proven ability to put together efficient, effective media plans and recommendations that meet the goals outlined in an RFP request

Possesses a deep understanding of digital marketplace and competitive landscape

Strong Excel skills; knowledge of Salesforce, Operative One, DFP, Google Analytics a plus

Ability to meet tight deadlines and balance multiple priorities at once

Good grasp of industry trends, technologies, and platforms

MBA a plus but not required

If this is the right gig for you, please apply online and tell us a bit about yourself. Thanks in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.