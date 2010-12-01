BI Is Hiring An Editor Who Understands Today's Business Executive

Photo: Xhanatos via Flickr

Business Insider is launching a new section to give busy executives the tools they need to get through the daily grind.We’re looking for someone who understands the lifestyle of today’s business person to build a vertical that will become an invaluable resource for executives. You should be excited to, among other things: answer the questions on every road warrior’s mind (iPhone or Blackberry?); package business guides to cities, How To’s and features; review the latest gadgets and amenities. The ideal candidate will have at least two years experience reporting, editing and packaging content for the web. In this role, you’ll also be managing a reporter, so you should be comfortable assigning and editing stories. You should have a handle on Photoshop and social media.



Please send resume and clips in an email to Jessica Liebman, [email protected].

