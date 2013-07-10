NOW HIRING: Join Business Insider As Our Strategy And Careers Editor

Business Insider is looking for an Editor to oversee our Strategy and Careers sections.



Our coverage brings together insights and data on major issues for employers and employees alike.

Some of these issues include:

How is technology changing hiring, production, and everything else?

Can women have it all?

Is college worth it?

How do millennials fit into the workforce?

What does retirement look like today?

The ideal candidate has these characteristics:

You’re passionate about the types of debates listed above

You dream about story ideas and can’t wait to get them assigned

You’re an efficient and thoughtful editor

You like seeing your byline, too, and would love to write often

You’re obsessed with the internet and Twitter and keep up to date with the latest buzz in corporate America

You’ve managed at least one or two writers in the past, and everyone loves working for you

If this sounds like your dream job, send a brief email to me at jliebman [at] businessinsider.com.

No resumes accepted. Instead, provide a link to your LinkedIn profile, as well as 3 links to online writing clips you’re most proud of.

In your email, please explain in one paragraph why you’re the one for the job.

