BI Is Hiring A Manager For Our New Paid Research Service

We’re looking for someone with a journalism background who is interested in developing Business Insider Intelligence into a best-of-class research service.



What is BI Intelligence?

BI Intelligence is a subscription research service that provides real-time insight, information, and analysis of the Internet industry. We publish briefs, notes, interviews, and in-depth reports about the business of the Internet industry. We also produce a library of charts and data to stay on top of key trends and dynamics. It was launched in beta recently. Check it out here.

What’s the job?

We’re looking for a creative, hardworking manager with extremely strong writing, analytic, and information-gathering and processing skills to serve as product lead. You’ll coordinate the team in NY and Europe and serve as liaison to technology and marketing. You’ll be the “go-to” on Business Insider Intelligence, figuring out how to shape, scale, and direct the offering.

The ideal applicant will have a voracious appetite for business news and information coupled with the ability to creatively process and thoughtfully interpret the same. Above all, this person is a natural-born manager. If this role is for you, here are some of the traits you possess:

ability to lead projects, motivate and organise others

excellent written and verbal communication skills

strong product sense; ability to shape the service based on customer feedback

ability to quickly sort through masses of information and know what matters

a pro at analysing numbers and building charts

knowledge of start-ups, tech companies, social, online and mobile media

understanding of business modelling and concepts

willingness to take a position and back it up with the facts

excellent at online research and MS Office (or equivalent) apps

top-notch organizational skills

The role offers a unique chance to learn both research and business journalism in a dynamic, fast-paced environment. It is full-time and is based in our New York City office. The ideal candidate has at least 3 years of management experience.

How do I apply?

If interested, please apply on our Jobscore page, here. Do not send an email.

