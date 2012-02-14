BI Is Hiring A Manager For Our New Paid Research Service

We’re looking for someone with a journalism background who is interested in developing Business Insider Intelligence into a best-of-class research service.
What is BI Intelligence?
BI Intelligence is a subscription research service that provides real-time insight, information, and analysis of the Internet industry. We publish briefs, notes, interviews, and in-depth reports about the business of the Internet industry. We also produce a library of charts and data to stay on top of key trends and dynamics. It was launched in beta recently. Check it out here.
What’s the job?
We’re looking for a creative, hardworking manager with extremely strong writing, analytic, and information-gathering and processing skills to serve as product lead. You’ll coordinate the team in NY and Europe and serve as liaison to technology and marketing. You’ll be the “go-to” on Business Insider Intelligence, figuring out how to shape, scale, and direct the offering.
The ideal applicant will have a voracious appetite for business news and information coupled with the ability to creatively process and thoughtfully interpret the same. Above all, this person is a natural-born manager. If this role is for you, here are some of the traits you possess:
- ability to lead projects, motivate and organise others
- excellent written and verbal communication skills
- strong product sense; ability to shape the service based on customer feedback
- ability to quickly sort through masses of information and know what matters
- a pro at analysing numbers and building charts
- knowledge of start-ups, tech companies, social, online and mobile media
- understanding of business modelling and concepts
- willingness to take a position and back it up with the facts
- excellent at online research and MS Office (or equivalent) apps
- top-notch organizational skills
The role offers a unique chance to learn both research and business journalism in a dynamic, fast-paced environment. It is full-time and is based in our New York City office. The ideal candidate has at least 3 years of management experience.
How do I apply?
If interested, please apply on our Jobscore page, here. Do not send an email.
