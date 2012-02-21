Iran Is Now Helping Train The Syrian Navy

Photo: ap

Israel and Egypt watched closely as two Iranian warships docked at a Syrian port on Saturday after crossing the Suez Canal.PressTV reports the move had the Israeli’s worried and that the destroyer and the supply ship would be watched “very closely.”



This is the second time Iran has crossed through the Canal this year after not attempting the move since 1979.

Iranian defence Minister Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi says the Iranian warships in international waters reflect Tehran’s naval power.

The two warships docked at the Syrian port of Tartus as part of an agreement between Damascus and Tehran to provide naval training to Syrian forces.

To defend its coastline and bolster its naval forces Syria also began accepting delivery of 72 Russian “Yakhin” missiles in December 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.