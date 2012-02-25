Inspectors Dig Up More Bad News About Iran's Nuclear Program

Photo: AP

The International Atomic Energy Agency says that Iran has hurriedly picked up the pace of its uranium enrichment over the last four months.The Associated Press reports that a confidential paper released Friday also says that Tehran has no good explanation for what happened to “a quantity” of missing uranium.



Investigators are concerned this uranium could be used to arm a warhead.

The new report out today will circulate among the 35-nation IAEA board and we’ll post it when it becomes available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.