BI iPhone App Gets An Overhaul

Business Insider’s iPhone app has been completely rewritten from the ground up. It’s sleek, fast, easy to read, and has a handy auto-update feature that works as hard as you do. The new offline support delivers a news fix even on the subway or plane.



Some highlights of the new edition:

Excellent stability and performance

Auto-update in the background

Updated design for enhanced readability

New content verticals

Besides the fact that it’s rock solid and doesn’t crash, we love the new background update feature. Leave the app open in the background and every 30 minutes it will fetch new content. You can adjust the update period to a more frequent setting or turn it off if data usage is a concern.

Download it from the app store today.

