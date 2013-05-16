What You Need To Know In Mobile: The BI Intelligence Weekly Roundup

This is a weekly roundup of select content from BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s research and analysis subscription service focused on the mobile ecosystem. Access all of our content by signing up for a free trial here.





1. Why Cross-Screen Marketing Will Be A Game-Changer For The Mobile Industry [REPORT]:

The question ad buyers have is whether advertising across screens can really help drive forward an overall campaign goal better than TV-only or traditional online campaigns.

In other words, is it worth the trouble? A growing number of mobile ad industry companies are arguing that a cross-screen approach integrating mobile is more effective.In this new report, we analyse the significant opportunities and prospects for cross-screen marketing, and dig into the measurement problem, offering a side-by-side comparison of the different tracking technologies on mobile. Access The Full Report, Charts, and Data >

2. The Social Media Advertising Ecosystem Explained [REPORT]: Social networks like Facebook and Twitter are daily destinations for millions of consumers. Increasingly, their ad products offer targeting according to specific demographics, social connections, interests, and habits.

In this new report, we analyse the state of social media and where it is heading, offering a comprehensive guide and examination of the advertising ecosystem on Facebook and Twitter, offer a primer on Tumblr as an emerging ad medium, and detail how mobile is an important part of this story as mobile-friendly as native ad formats fuel growth in the market. Access The Full Report, Charts, and Data >3. Android Continues To Grab Global Smartphone Market Share [CHART]: After a brief stumble in the final quarter of 2012, Android emerged stronger than ever in the first three months of this year, posting its largest-ever quarter. Access Chart & Data >

4. Smartphone Penetration Reaccalerates In The U.S. [CHART]: The U.S. added 31 million smartphone subscribers in the past four quarters. That represents a reacceleration of growth in U.S. smartphone penetration. Access Chart & Data >

5. Android Grabs The Top Spot In Global Tablet Market [CHART]: For the first time, Google’s Android platform accounted for the majority of quarterly tablet shipments. Access Chart & Data >

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

