BI Intelligence just announced it's going to share its most exciting findings at IGNITION 2015

All year long, Business Insider’s premium research service, BI Intelligence, has been publishing research relevant to many of the themes of this year’s IGNITION: Future of Digital.
And we’re happy to announce that the BI Intelligence team will present many of its most insightful findings at this year’s event, December 8-9, at the Time Warner Center in New York City.
We’ve created a dedicated track with just BI Intelligence content, and all attendees will be able to choose to attend the presentations.
Here’s what the BI Intelligence team has in store:
BI Intelligence presentations on main stage:
The Future of Digital
Henry Blodget, CEO and editor-in-chief
The Rise of Digital Video and Streaming Services
Cooper Smith, senior research analyst
Why Milliennials Hate Your Mobile Ads
Jessica Smith, research analyst
BI Intelligence dedicated track:
Generation Digital
John Heggestuen, senior research analyst
The Disruption of Mobile Video: How Facebook and Snapchat Are Changing the Game
Margaret Boland, research analyst
How to Cash in on Messaging Apps: The Chat App Road to Monetisation
Will McKitterick, senior research analyst
The Connected Car Is the Next Digital Platform
John Greenough, senior research analyst
The program will also cover the future of TV, publishing, ad-blocking, native advertising, mobile, the Internet of Things, sports, and more. Check out the IGNITION 2015 full speaker lineup and agenda.
Register before tickets sell out!
