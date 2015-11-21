BI Intelligence just announced it's going to share its most exciting findings at IGNITION 2015

All year long, Business Insider’s premium research service, BI Intelligence, has been publishing research relevant to many of the themes of this year’s IGNITION: Future of Digital.

And we’re happy to announce that the BI Intelligence team will present many of its most insightful findings at this year’s event, December 8-9, at the Time Warner Center in New York City.

We’ve created a dedicated track with just BI Intelligence content, and all attendees will be able to choose to attend the presentations.

Here’s what the BI Intelligence team has in store:

BI Intelligence presentations on main stage:

The Future of Digital

Henry Blodget, CEO and editor-in-chief

The Rise of Digital Video and Streaming Services

Cooper Smith, senior research analyst

Why Milliennials Hate Your Mobile Ads

Jessica Smith, research analyst

BI Intelligence dedicated track:

Generation Digital

John Heggestuen, senior research analyst

The Disruption of Mobile Video: How Facebook and Snapchat Are Changing the Game

Margaret Boland, research analyst

How to Cash in on Messaging Apps: The Chat App Road to Monetisation

Will McKitterick, senior research analyst

The Connected Car Is the Next Digital Platform

John Greenough, senior research analyst

The program will also cover the future of TV, publishing, ad-blocking, native advertising, mobile, the Internet of Things, sports, and more. Check out the IGNITION 2015 full speaker lineup and agenda.

