BI Intelligence Is Hiring A VP Of Research

Business Insider Intelligence is a fast-growing, cutting-edge research service from Business Insider. At BI Intelligence we believe every knowledge worker deserves access to research, charts, and data to make their lives easier and their job performance better.

We are adding a VP, Research to the BI Intelligence team, someone who can direct the strategic direction of the product, manage a growing team of analysts, and be the face of BI Intelligence to the outside world.

What’s the job?

The VP, Research has strong managerial skills and will set the vision for the product and lead the team and the content we distribute. The candidate will take on a leadership role at BI Intelligence and help craft and execute the product strategy that results in outstanding insights for our client and differentiates BI Intelligence as a partner. This position directs a team of analysts, establishing a structure that aligns with the product roadmap and the strengths of the team members. Additionally, this position will represent BI Intelligence at industry events, interact with enterprise clients, and have a network of sources for information and feedback.

Flexibility to work on multiple projects, great organizational skills, and ability to hit deadlines are important in this fast-paced environment. We are looking for someone who is able to deliver against a dynamic workload and the pace inherent in a client-service business.

To succeed in this role, here are some of the traits you possess:

A passion for research and the digital media space

Ability to create and manage varied forms of research, from in-depth reports to daily newsletters

Ability to stay up-to-date on industry developments and competitors, and to be active in the research community at large to ensure our products remain innovative, unique, and of top quality

Desire to develop a product roadmap and lead the team to realise that roadmap

Extremely strong organizational skills and detail orientation. This position requires an ability to consider both the micro (project details) and macro (understanding how all aspects of the products, the industry, and the landscape are interrelated)

Comfort with experimentation and iteration in a growth-oriented environment

Solid experience managing a fluid and growing team of analysts

Desire to serve as a team leader, career mentor, and direct manager for staff on projects and for general career development; experience in hiring and growing a team

Ability to manage multiple project simultaneously and effectively work in teams

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Willingness to work closely with clients and sources and present at conferences

Appetite for rapid fire experimentation and iteration

The role offers a chance to help grow the research product in a dynamic, fast-paced environment. The ideal candidate is ready to take the next step in her/his career. If this is the right gig for you, please apply online and tell us a bit about why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.

