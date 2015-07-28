Great with words and numbers? Up on the latest tech trends? Come join us! BI Intelligence is hiring a senior editor

BI Intelligence is hiring a senior editor with the skills to develop in-depth tech business writing into persuasive, compelling reading. The right candidate has facility reorganising big, wonky topics for clarity and logical flow, then drilling down to the line-level to make sure the professional reader has an immediate understanding of what a given topic means and why it matters.

We are looking for an editor who can appreciate digging into language and logical argument in equal measure. Great candidates will show attention to detail, strong analytical skills, and a firm grasp of writing and editing principles. In addition, the right candidate should have an interest in the latest technology trends, understood through a business lens.

BI Intelligence is a subscription research service from Business Insider that provides in-depth insight, data, and analysis on the digital media and tech industry to high-level executives. We publish newsletters, notes, and in-depth reports, as well as an extensive library of charts and data that help subscribers stay on top of key media and tech trends. The service, launched in 2012, has experienced rapid growth and has expanded to cover five verticals — mobile, payments, e-commerce, digital media, and the Internet of Things. Check out BI Intelligence here.

The ideal Senior Editor will have 3-5 years of editing and writing experience, a deep interest in digital media and technology subjects, and be comfortable editing a wide range of data-driven research. The Senior Editor will help conceptualize the framing and structure of research reports and notes, and will also be responsible for editing our range of products for logic, readability, and clarity, paying close attention to consistency in data, trends, and argument.

The right candidate will be comfortable asking probing questions and making gutsy calls to make sure reports and research are jargon-free, well thought-out, and as useful and understandable to the layman as to an industry veteran. In addition, the candidate will be comfortable reviewing the presentation of visual data, including charts and graphics.

If this role is for you, here are some of the other traits you possess:

Facility developing long-form research from the outline stage to publication

Comfortable working as both an assignment editor and line editor, depending on the research

Strong grasp of the logic behind numbers and data, and enthusiasm for making sure there is consistency in how team members are presenting their research

Ability to edit data-driven writing and graphs for clarity, concision, and readability

Ability to work in a team-oriented, fast-paced, and fast-changing environment

3-5 years relevant editing and writing experience

Solid grounding in business analysis fundamentals

Strong communication skills

If these skills align with your background and work history, please apply online and tell us a bit about why you’re a good fit for role. Thanks in advance.

