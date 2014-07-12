BI Intelligence Continues To Grow - We're Adding A Research Analyst To The Team

We’re looking for a hardworking individual with strong quantitative and analytical skills to join a growing team of analysts at Business Insider Intelligence. The candidate must also be an excellent writer.

What Is BI Intelligence?

BI Intelligence is a subscriptionresearch service from Business Insider that provides in-depth analysis and insights on the tech industry. We publish newsletters, news notes and in-depth reports as well as an exhaustive library of charts and data that help individual and corporate subscribers stay on top of key tech trends. The service, launched in 2012, has experienced rapid growth and has expanded from its original focus on mobile to cover additional tech-related topics, including digital payments, video, and e-commerce. This is an opportunity to join a team that’s redefining what a professional tech research service can be. Check out BII here.

What’s The Job?

The ideal Research Analyst will have a deep interest in tech news and feel comfortable analysing a wide range of tech-related topics, including social, mobile, e-commerce, digital marketing, and mobile payments. The Research Analyst will support the research team in data-related tasks. These will include: creating charts, curating and updating data sets, researching/sourcing data, and managing data and document production.

Desired Skills & Experience

The candidate will complement their strong data-processing ability with excellent writing skills. The ideal candidate would also have an interest in visual data presentation. After a training period, the candidate will be expected to independently produce full-length research reports of value to our members.

If this role is for you, here are some of the other traits you must possess:

Ability to quickly sort through masses of data and understand what really matters and why

Ability to write clearly and rapidly about complicated topics, without becoming bogged down in jargon

Attention to detail

Diligence, creativity, and persistence in data research

Ability to work in a team-oriented and fast-paced environment

Skills

A high degree of comfort with Excel is required

Internships or relevant experience in data journalism, market research/consulting, or financial analysis is helpful but not required

An undergraduate and/or graduate degree in business, finance, economics, science, mathematics, or computer science is preferred but not required

Solid grounding in business analysis fundamentals

Strong communication skills

An interest in data-driven visual storytelling

Advanced Excel and PowerPoint skills

This role offers a unique opportunity to straddle the journalism and business/consulting worlds. It would be an excellent way to sharpen your skills before business school, or launching a career in digital media, research, or business journalism.

If interested, please submit your resume, a short cover letter and writing samples to us. Resumes submitted without work examples will not be considered. Thank you in advance.

