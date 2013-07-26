Business Insider Is Hiring A Business Manager For Our Paid Research Service

We’re looking for a creative, hardworking business manager with extremely strong writing, analytic, and information-gathering and processing skills to join our growing BI Intelligence team. The job is a combination of responsibilities in business management, marketing, promotion, and customer service with a unique opportunity to shape and scale the offering, and influence future strategy.



What is BI Intelligence?

BI Intelligence is a subscription research service from Business Insider that provides insights, data, and tech industry analysis. We publish notes and in-depth reports as well as an exhaustive library of charts and data that help subscribers stay on top of key tech trends. The service, launched in 2012, has experienced rapid growth focusing on the mobile industry and is now expanding to analyse all things social media. Check out BI Intelligence here.

If this role is for you, here are some of the traits you possess:

excellent written and verbal communication skills

background in journalism or copy-writing with proven ability to create promotional content on a daily basis

strong product sense; ability to shape the service based on customer feedback

ability to quickly sort through masses of information and know what matters

a pro at analysing numbers and building charts

knowledge of start-ups, tech companies, social, online and mobile media

understanding of business modelling and concepts

willingness to take a position and back it up with the facts

excellent at online research and MS Office (or equivalent) apps

top-notch organizational skills

The role offers a unique chance to immerse in research, business journalism, marketing, and strategy, working with the Fortune 500 and startups alike, in a dynamic, fast-paced environment. It is full-time and is based in our New York City office. The ideal candidate has at least 3 years of management experience. To apply, please email a resume and short cover letter to [email protected]. Thanks in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.