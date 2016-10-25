BI heads to Barcelona to cover the IoT World Solutions Congress

Business Insider technology reporters Cadie Thompson and Matt Weinberger will be in Barcelona this week to cover the second annual IoT Solutions World Congress.

They will be reporting live, as part of our Digital Industry Insider series coverage.

Thompson and Weinberger will talk to global leaders about how their companies and industries are evaluating and incorporating the new technologies. Among the themes they expect to explore: cybersecurity, connectivity as part of healthcare, infrastructure and transportation, as well as the potential for VR and AR on the modern factory floor.

Our three-day coverage begins Tuesday, October 25.

