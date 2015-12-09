Here's how ridiculously fast we could visit everything in the solar system if we travelled at the speed of light

For humans, the mysteriously wondrous planets and moons in our solar system are ridiculously far away and can take many years to reach.

But for light travelling at 670 million mph, even the farthest regions of our solar system are just a few hours away. Imagine how much more humankind could explore with a spaceship that travelled even close to the speed of light.

Here’s a glimpse of just how close everything in our solar system is from Earth when you’re racing along at the speed of light. We used the average distance that Earth is from each of the exciting destinations shown below:

