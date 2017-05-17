Exclusive poll: There is still no sign that Brits regret voting for Brexit

A Business Insider / GfK poll shows the public remains in favour of Brexit.

Voting to leave the EU was: right 45 % / wrong 41%

Brexit is the most important issue for voters heading into the general election.

LONDON — Support for Britain leaving the European Union is just as popular now as it was when the European Union referendum took place on June 23 last year, according to a Business Insider / GfK poll, which surveyed a nationally representative sample of 1,952 adults online between May 3 to May 14.

Respondents were asked:

“Do you think Britain made the right decision or the wrong decision when voting to leave the European Union?”

The results showed the following (changes from March are shown in brackets):

Right decision 45% (-1)

Wrong decision 41% (no change)

Don’t know 14% (+1)

This is similar to the results margin of the EU referendum last year when those voting for a Brexit won by a slim majority of 53.4% for Leave to 46.6% for Remain.

GfK Research Director Kieran Pedley told Business Insider that “there is little obvious change in voter perceptions of Brexit since our last poll in March” and “each side of the referendum debate appear committed to their vote. 85% of Leave voters think that Brexit was the ‘right decision’ and 80% of Remain voters think it was the ‘wrong decision.'”

Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 5o in March, meaning the UK is set to formally depart the 28-nation bloc on March 29, 2019. While official negotiations have not yet started, May has signalled that she is leading the nation into what is known “hard Brexit” — relinquishing unfettered Single Market access for control over immigration.

On April 17, May called for a snap general election and Britain will vote on June 8, this year.

According to the Business Insider / GfK poll, Brexit is “either the only issue or the most important issue in deciding how they will vote at the upcoming General Election.”

GfK also asked:

“How important is Brexit in deciding how you will vote at the upcoming General Election?”

These were the results:

Brexit is the only issue I am concerned about — 11%.

I am concerned about many issues but Brexit is the most important — 41%

Brexit is no more or less important to me than other issues — 34%

Brexit is not really that important to me — 6%

Don’t know — 8%

The Conservative party is on course to win by a landslide on June 8.

The Business Insider / GfK poll shows that the Tories lead Labour by 20 points, with 48% saying they will vote Conservative. Labour is far behind on 28% and trails the Conservatives among every social class.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.