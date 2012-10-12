Here's What You Missed At Business Insider's Social Media Conference

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

The ‘return on investment’ for a company’s social media activity can be something that’s a bit difficult to quantify. The industry is rushing to develop metrics, but sometimes even navigating those can be difficult. Understanding the state of social media can be a challenge.At Business Insider’s Social Media ROI conference on September 27th, at the Apella conference centre in New York City, industry leaders provided insights into how a company should view its investment in social media and gauge its returns.



For many companies, sales is the end game. But we heard from panelists who extolled the value of social media for driving traffic, engaging with customers, and building brands but downplayed its ability to serve as an actual, standalone marketplace.

Overall, many spoke of the ways they have crafted strategies to turn social media engagement into financial gain and store visits, whether those stores are online or offline.

In case you missed the action or the livestream, or just want to remember the good times you had while there, we’ve gathered some of the best insights from our panelists to share with you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.