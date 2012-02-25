CARTOONS: Hey, Great News, We Saved Greece!!

Photo: New York Times Syndicate

We have a ton of new cartoons this week, and the story on everyone’s mind is the recent austerity deal struck in Greece, and what it means for Europe as a whole. But other big topics in the news were also covered, from the continuing slug-fest between GOP candidates to the actual violence taking place in Syria, which most recently claimed the lives of two Western journalists.



Our favourites from this batch include Obama playing ping pong, Rick Santorum’s cuckoo’s nest, and a self-aware crack at the media.

