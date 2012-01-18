CARTOONS OF THE WEEK: Featuring Mitt Romney

Photo: New York TImes Syndicate
A new batch of cartoons this week heralds the cementing of Mitt Romney as front runner of the Republican race.But there were also a ton of illustrations on some old favourite topics — such as the Euro and Iran — and some new ones — like cruise ships sinking.
Our favourites include an Iwo Jima parody, Mitt as an insect and China as a dragon.
