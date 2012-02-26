Americans Casualties Continue To Climb Following The Koran Burnings

Photo: AP

Early this week, Afghan locals near Bagram air base were alerted to the fact that the U.S. was incinerating Korans taken from prisoners at the local prison.Protests were immediate, and two U.S. servicemen were killed by a man dressed in an Afghan Army uniform shortly within days.



The world watched yesterday to see if the outrage would continue following Friday prayers, believing protests would either peter out or gain strength.

Rahim Faiez at The Associated Press reports the protests continue Saturday, and so do the American casualties.

Two U.S. advisors were killed in the Afghan Interior Ministry when they were shot by another Westerner.

The two were shot inside a room used only by foreign advisors today, the fifth day of protests.

In addition 10 Afghan civilians were killed today when protests around Kabul turned violent. Nine from gunshots and one was trampled to death.

