The Air Force Is Looking For Orbiting Power Stations And Nuclear Spacecraft

The Air Force has released a report outlining its space and energy vision for the next 15 years and it looks like their out to take the ultimate high-ground, and hold it.



Leonard Davis at Space reports the Air Force specifically wants space-based power stations and smaller nuclear reactors for a new line of spacecraft.

Initially calling for large solar arrays to harvest the sun’s light and convert it to energy for use by satellites, the larger goal is to generate power for earth.

By wirelessly transmitting energy from an orbiting solar array to the earth’s surface, the Air Force is looking to bring its highly touted “space-to-earth power beaming” one step closer to reality.

Here are a couple of artists rendering of the ship and the power station. Read the full report here >

Photo: JAXA

Photo: NASA artwork by Pat Rawlings/SAIC

