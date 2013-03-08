Only A Handful Of Pilots Are Qualified To Land At This Crazy Himalayan Airport

Photo: Flickr/Northwest Rafting Company

Most people’s fears about flying are unfounded: It’s a remarkably safe form of travel, especially on large, commercial airlines.But for anyone headed to Bhutan, a little fear of air travel is totally justified. The small country’s only international airport is called Paro, and like the rest of the mostly Buddhist kingdom, it is nestled among the Himalayan Mountains.



Bhutan, whose neighbours include China and India, held its first general election just five years ago, after converting from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional one.

Despite some changes, the country has preserved much of its traditional Buddhist culture, a big draw for the tourists who come from around the world to explore its majestic mountains and centuries-old monasteries.

But the 18,000-foot mountains surrounding Paro, plus its unusually short runway, make getting there a scary proposition: Takeoffs and landings are among the world’s most difficult, and very few pilots are qualified to land there, according to the Daily Mail.

But for those who can get their hands on a tourist visa (not the easiest task) and handle their fear, a trip to Paro also offers breathtaking views of some of the world’s most beautiful mountains, and one of the only ways to visit one of world’s happiest countries.

