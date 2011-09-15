Is The Decades-Old Trend Of Gross National Happiness Finally Catching On?

Nestled in the shadows of India and China, Bhutan was closed off to the outside world for centuries. There were no Western influences of any kind -- including television and internet. The official religion is Buddhism, though there are a significant number of Hindus as well.

The national dress -- a 'gho' for men and a 'kira' for women -- must be worn in public areas.

In the 1970s Bhutan was poor, and had some of the highest rates of poverty, illiteracy, and infant mortality in the world.